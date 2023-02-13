Companies Judge dismisses city tycoon’s case in family businesses row

By SAM KIPLAGAT

The High Court on Monday dismissed a case filed by tycoon Mohan Galot seeking to stop his prosecution in the fight over the shareholding and directorship of the family’s multi-billion-shilling companies.

Justice Freda Mugambi dismissed the case by Mohan Galot stating that the matter has been handled by different judges for the past 17 years and there was nothing new, being raised by the tycoon in the case.

Mr Mohan has been fighting with his nephews Pravin, Rajesh, and Narendra Galot over the control of Galot Industries, Manchester Outfitters, King Woolen Mills, Mohan Meakin, London Distillers Kenya Ltd and M.G Park.

The companies deal in real estate, shares, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage distillery, bottling and sale, as well as fabric and cloth making.

Mr Mohan wanted the court to stop charges against him and instead, the police and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji, should charge his nephews and officials at the registrar of companies, with interference with directorship and shareholding of the companies.

“I have no doubt that the issues that the petitioners seek to argue and challenge in the current petition are well settled albeit by different divisions of the High Court. The court notes that there have been no less than five pronouncements made by courts, dismissing similar applications,” the judge said.

She said that the issues raised in the petition have been previously canvassed in other forums and the nephews and the DPP spent time and costs to defend themselves.

“While it is the case that every person must have his day in court, it must also be remembered that justice delayed is tantamount to justice denied. There are parties who await justice in the numerous matters that have been filed,” she said.

Mr Mohan told the court that he is the chairperson and director of Galot Industries, Manchester Outfitters Ltd, King Woolen Mills ltd and London Distillers ltd and he and his nephews are involved in a fight over the companies, having filed both with civil and criminal cases.

At the centre of the dispute are claims of forgery, corruption and collusion and despite complaining to the police over the alleged irregularities, they have done nothing in breach of their constitutional duties.

The DPP said complaints were made and that the criminal charges were preferred because there was sufficient evidence and it is the trial court, which will decide whether there is a case against them.

