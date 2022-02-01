Companies Aviation regulator begins hunt for new boss as Gilbert Kibe exits

Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) Director-General Gilbert Kibe. PHOTO | POOL

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has begun looking for a new director-general to replace Gilbert Kibe, who exits the State corporation in April.

Mr Kibe took over from Col Hilary Kioko in April 2015 and has served as the KCAA boss for two terms.

In a notice published in local dailies on Tuesday, the regulator said interested and qualified candidates must possess management and technical experience skill in civil aviation of not less than 10 years, five of which must be in senior positions.

“He must also demonstrate understanding of Public Finance Management Act 2012, Kenya Civil Aviation Act, 2013 and Kenya Civil Aviation Amendment Act, 2016,” reads the notice.

Prior to joining KCAA, Captain Kibe held CEO positions in Bahati Ridge Development Limited and Nairobi Flight Training Limited. He was also a chairman of Home Afrika International.

He served as a board member of the aviation regulator between 2003 and 2009.