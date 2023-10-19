Companies KCB, Mastercard roll out premium card scheme for shillings and dollars

By MARION SITAWA

KCB Bank Kenya and global payments technology company, Mastercard have jointly rolled out a card scheme that will offer premium and private banking customers an array of market-exclusive benefits and privileges.

The Mastercard branded cards will be available in two categories including World Elite KES Credit, tailored for high-net-worth individuals who prefer transacting in Kenya shillings, and World Elite USD Credit, designed for frequent international transactions in United States dollars.

Additionally, the bank has introduced the World Debit card, which will offer exclusive benefits and privileges, ensuring personalised and tailored banking options.

“This exemplifies the bank’s commitment to innovation and giving its customers a delightful experience while fostering a robust cashless economy that benefits everyone. The cards set a new standard of excellence, providing unparalleled benefits and privileges that cater to the refined needs of our discerning clientele,” KCB Bank Kenya Managing Director, Annastacia Kimtai said.

The Exclusive World Elite card will offer a host of benefits, including accelerated rewards earning rates, a dedicated 24/7 concierge team for travel arrangements and personalised recommendations, comprehensive travel privileges such as airport lounge access, and preferential treatment at partner hotels and resorts worldwide.

This also comes with exclusive benefits and access to prestigious golf clubs and tournaments globally, as well as personalised financial advice and assistance from a dedicated relationship manager, ensuring the highest level of service and support for cardholders.

“We are confident that this offering will exceed the expectations of customers in Kenya, providing them with unrivalled privileges and benefits giving them a truly priceless experience,” said Shehryar Ali, senior vice president and country manager for East Africa and Indian Ocean Islands at Mastercard.

The World Elite Credit Cards come with enhanced daily and per transaction limits to improve user experience and avoid any inconveniences.

Data from the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) show that the economy recorded Sh114.8 billion worth of card payments in the first two months of 2023, up from Sh110.9 billion in the corresponding period last year.

