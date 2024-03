Companies KCB skips dividend payout for the first time in 21 years

From left: KCB finance director Lawrence Kimathi, chairman Joseph Kinyua and CEO Paul Russo during the release of the 2023 full-year financial results in Nairobi on March 20, 2023. PHOTO | POOL

By PATRICK ALUSHULA

KCB Group shareholders will for the first time in 21 years miss out on dividends after the bank reported an 8.3 percent decline in net profit to Sh37.46 billion in the year ended December 2023.

