Kebs replaces MD Njirani, suspended officers

Esther Ngari who has been appointed as acting Kebs Managing Director.

The Kenya Bureau of Standard (Kebs) has appointed Esther Ngari as acting managing director to replace Bernard Njiraini following his suspension over the alleged release of condemned sugar to the public.

Ngari is among six other officials appointed effective Thursday on an interim basis at the agency to replace those sent home alongside Njiraini.

The Kebs officers were among 27 government officials suspended over the irregular release of the consignment comprising 20,000 bags of 50 kilogrammes each of the sweetener that had been declared unfit for human consumption in 2018 and earmarked for conversion into industrial ethanol.

Before her appointment, Ngari served as the director of Standards Development and Trade at Kebs.

Other officers appointed are Zachariah Lukorito to replace Ngari, Bernard Nguyo as acting director of Quality Assurance and Inspection, and Peter Makan as Nairobi’s chief manager of quality assurance.

Henry Sambul has been appointed as assistant manager, Kilindini, while Mutuma Muthuri will be the acting manager of Inspection at the Port of Mombasa.

“The National Standards Council wishes to inform the public that the officers will take up the positions below in an acting capacity effective today,” Kebs said in Thursday’s statement.

Those sent home at Kebs include Dr Geoffrey Muriira (Director of Quality Assurance and Inspection), Hilda Keror (Manager of Inspection, Mombasa Port Office), Liston Lagat (Assistant Manager --ICDN Nairobi) and Stephen Owuor, a principal officer.

Also suspended from Kebs is Peter Olima Joseph, an inspector in the Mombasa office.

Officers from the Kenya Revenue Authority, National Police Service, Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Agriculture and Food Authority, Port Health, National Environment Management Authority, Anti-Counterfeit Agency, Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and Kenya Port Authority.

