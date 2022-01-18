Companies KenGen seeks approval for Naivasha power project

Managing Director(MD) and Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen), Ms Rebecca Miano on March 18, 2021. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NMG

By KEVIN ROTICH

More by this Author Summary Power producer KenGen is seeking regulatory approval from the government to generate power at the Eburru Hill Geothermal Plant in Naivasha.

The Nairobi Securities Exchange-listed company said that it will forward the application to the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) on January 29, 2021.

The plant, which has an installed power generation capacity of 2.44 megawatts (MW), was put up by an American-based Geothermal Development Associates.

“Pursuant to the provisions of section 119 (3) of the Energy Act, 2019, will on 29th January 2021, make an application to the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (the Authority) for the Electric Power Generation Licenses for Eburru Hill Geothermal Plant (2.44MW),” KenGen said in an advertisement in local dailies.

“The grant of the licence will not have any adverse effect on public or local authorities, companies, persons or bodies of persons within the areas of the undertaking.”

The notice added that “any public or local authority, person, or body of persons desirous of making any representation on or objection to the application” must do so by a letter addressed to Epra.

This comes at a time when the power producer seeks to increase capacity of cheaper geothermal electricity to the national grid up to 682MW in the next four years. The geothermal expansion plan will see it achieve its targeted installed power generation capacity.