Kenya Airways and Vietnam renew codeshare agreement

By MARION SITAWA

Kenya Airways has renewed its code-sharing agreement with Vietnam’s flag carrier, Vietnam Airlines amid growing demand for air travel.

Codesharing is an agreement between two or more airlines to sell seats for the same flight, which means that passengers enjoy benefits such as the purchase of a single ticket, a single check-in, and seamless connections at transit points.

“The codeshare partnership between Kenya Airways and Vietnam Airlines will allow customers to enjoy flexibility and choice with smooth connections via Bangkok and Nairobi to points such as Johannesburg, Cape Town, Dar es Salaam, Kisumu, Entebbe, Kigali, and Mombasa, among others—perfect for leisure and business travellers or those visiting family or friends,” KQ said in a statement.

“Customers travelling to Vietnam can connect to Hanoi and Saigon easily via Kenya Airways’ services in Bangkok and onwards on Vietnam Airlines,” it added.

KQ resumed its services to Bangkok on November 21, 2023, offering flights three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on its B787-8 Dreamliner aircraft.

Travellers can buy single-ticket itineraries on Kenya Airways’ flights for their entire trip and take advantage of hassle-free flight benefits, including the airline’s baggage allowance, in addition to convenient bag check-through to the final destination.

Kenya Airways and Vietnam Airlines are members of the SkyTeam Global Airline Alliance, and frequent flyers can therefore earn miles on both airlines, while Elite Plus travellers benefit from SkyPriority services.

In total, KQ now has 13 codeshare partners including British Airways, Air Egypt, Air Austral, ITA Airways, Oman Air, Saudia, and Precision Air. Others are Air France, KLM, and Jambojet.

