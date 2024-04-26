Kenya Airways protests arrest of two employees in uncleared cargo row 

Kenya Airways (KQ) has protested the arrest and detention of two of its staff by the Military Intelligence Unit in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for allegedly transporting cargo without customs clearance.

KQ Group chief executive Allan Kilavuka said the two staff were arrested in Kinshasa on April 19, 2024 over alleged missing customs documentation on valuable cargo that was to be transported on a KQ flight on April 12, 2024.

The cargo in question, however, was not uplifted by the carrier or accepted by them due to incomplete documentation.

"Kenya Airways confirms that on Friday, April 19, 2024, two of our employees at our airport office in Kinshasa were arrested and continue to be detained by the Military Intelligence Unit known as Detection Militaire des Activities Anti Patrie," said Mr Kilavuka in a statement on Thursday.

He said the military officers took the two employees to the military side of the air wing to record statements.

They were held incommunicado until April 23, when the embassy officials and KQ team were allowed to visit them.

Mr Kilavuka said during the arrest, their phones were confiscated and they were denied contact with anyone close to them, adding that inasmuch as the military court heard the matter and ordered their unconditional release, on Thursday, they are still in detention.

"Despite the court orders, the Military Intelligence Unit is still holding them incommunicado, yet these are civilians being held in a military intelligence facility," said Mr Kilavuka.

The cargo in question Mr Kilavuka said was not on the air side for transportation and, therefore, not in the possession of KQ as the logistic handler was still completing documentation before handing it over to the Kenyan national carrier.

He said the cargo was still in the baggage section undergoing clearance when the security team arrived and alleged that KQ was transporting cargo without customs clearance.