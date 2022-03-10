Companies Kenya Power has capacity to charge electric cars, says CEO

Kenya Power #ticker:KPLC says it has the capacity to supply the electricity needed to charge electric vehicles and motorcycles during off-peak hours, noting that the emerging clean transport industry is an opportunity for it to grow sales.

The electricity distributor, however, faces the challenge of ensuring availability of power in light of the frequent outages seen across the country.

“For Kenya Power, the e-mobility evolution provides us with an inorganic opportunity to grow sales,” Kenya Power acting CEO Rosemary Oduor said on Wednesday during the launch of electric vehicle start-up BasiGo’s Sh5 million bus.

“Kenya presently has an installed capacity of 2,991 megawatts (MW), and an off-peak load of 1,200 MW. This means that there is enough power to support the entire e-mobility ecosystem, including powering charging stations for domestic and business use.”

She added that Kenya Power can supply electricity to charge 50,000 buses and two million motorcycles during off-peak hours.

This is based on the company’s estimates that an electric minibus operating within Nairobi covers approximately 200km daily and consumes an average of 120 kilowatt-hours (kWh) at a cost of Sh2,400.

“1,000 mini buses, operating within the city, would therefore consume approximately 120 MWh per day,” Ms Oduor said.

The company said it has created a liaison office which will act as a one-stop-shop to champion its e-mobility business.

Through the office, Kenya Power will work with other stakeholders to support the development of the e-mobility eco-system, which will include the identification of sites for potential charging stations, as well as requisite geo-mapping software to enable users locate the nearest charging station.

