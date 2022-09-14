Companies Kenya Power seeks firm to headhunt new executives

By JOHN MUTUA

More by this Author

Kenya Power is looking for a headhunter to lead the hiring of a substantive managing director and two other senior executive positions.

The listed State-owned company on Monday invited firms to bid for the contract, as it looks to fill the top positions that have been held in acting capacity for over a year.

Geoffrey Muli has held the post of acting MD since May, having replaced Rosemary Oduor who had been working in the same capacity since August 2021.

“The tender is targeting to recruit an agency to handle recruitment of the managing director and two vacant general manager positions,” Kenya Power told the Business Daily yesterday.

The year-long wait for a substantive managing director has underpinned the high rate of attrition at the firm’s executive and management levels, amid reforms meant to steady the company in the wake of losses and flawed procurement processes.

The two general managers will fill some of the slots left vacant following a purge in December last year that saw five executives sent on compulsory leave to pave way for investigations.

They were relieved of their duties as part of a forensic audit on purchase systems, stocks and staff to seal loopholes following financial hemorrhage tied to flawed tendering deals.

The move to hire a consultant to lead the search comes even after the ministry of Energy said recruitment process was nearing completion two months ago.

Mr Muli, who before his appointment was the acting general manager in charge of regional coordination, is the fifth chief executive of the power distributor in four years.

Some of his predecessors including Bernard Ngugi have exited the company amid boardroom fallouts over flawed procurement dealings that had added to a streak of losses at the power utility.

→ [email protected]