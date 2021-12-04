Companies Kenya Power suspends five senior managers amid forensic audit

By BONFACE OTIENO

Kenya Power #ticker:KPLC has suspended five executives in an ongoing forensic audit to curb fraud at the loss-making State-run utility.

In a memo to staff, the acting Managing Director Rosemary Oduor said the senior managers would proceed on a 60-day compulsory leave to pave the way for investigations.

They are Aggrey Machasio, the general manager, Infrastructure Development, and GM Regional Co-ordination Peter Njenga, who have been replaced by Kenned Owino and Geoffrey Muli in an acting capacity, respectively.

Others are Network and Management GM Charles Mwaura, ICT GM Robert Mugo, and GM Legal Services and Regulatory Affairs and company secretary Imelda Bore. They have been replaced by Raphael Ndolo, Titus Kitavi, and Jude Ochieng, respectively.

Kenya Power has also appointed Ariel Mutegi as the acting regional manager for Nairobi.

“Suspended managers will proceed on 60 days leave with immediate effect to pave the way for various forensic audits and the review of the supply chain to be completed,” says Ms Oduor.

The suspensions come a month after the firm sent home 59 members of its procurement team to allow for investigations in line with the recommendation of the presidential task force, which called for reforms on the company’s supply chain.

The forensic audit on the procurement systems, stocks, and staff aims to seal possible leakages.

The power utility firm has been in the spotlight amid financial haemorrhage largely linked to procurement scandals.