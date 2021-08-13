Companies Kenyan firm sells Sri Lanka 2m syringes for Covid jab

By JOHN MUTUA

More by this Author Summary The World Health Organisation accredited Revital Healthcare to manufacture an assortment of equipment used in the coronavirus war.

Sri Lanka marks the latest foreign market for the firm after it started exporting Covid-19 reagents to African nations, including Uganda, Tanzania and Zambia, last year.

A Kenyan firm has secured a deal to supply two million locally-made Covid-19 syringes to Sri Lanka, boosting the local manufacturing industry’s efforts to tap into foreign markets.

Sri Lank High Commissioner to Kenya Kana Kananathan told Business Daily that the Mombasa-based Revital Healthcare (EPZ) Limited manufactured the first batch of 800,000 syringes, which it exported this morning aboard Sri Lanka Airlines.

The second batch of the AD Syringes 0.5-millilitre syringes will be shipped next week. The Asian nation is also set to order locally made personal protective gear for its frontline workers.

The shipment enhances market opportunities for manufacturers, with the Asian nation saying it will buy additional syringes and personal protective equipment (PPE) from local firms.

Sri Lanka is undertaking mass Covid-19 inoculation, opening the import window for Kenyan firms seeking to sell equipment like syringes and protective kits for the fight against the pandemic.

“We recently rolled out vaccination for Covid-19, and we have enough vaccines, but we need enough supplies of syringes,” said Mr Kananathan.

Financial details of the exports remain undisclosed, but the deal marks a win for local manufacturers that have stepped up the production of PPE and other equipment in the war on the pandemic.

