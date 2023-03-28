Companies KICC ordered to reinstate its suspended corporate head

By CAROLINE WANJUGU

The court has ordered the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) to reinstate its director corporate services, James Mwaura, who had been suspended over alleged abandonment of duty.

In a notice of motion application, Mr Mwaura sought an injunction order from the court barring the KICC from terminating his employment pending the hearing and determination of the unfair termination case in court.

“An interim injunction is issued reinstating the applicant to his employment without loss of any remuneration and/or benefits pending the hearing and determination of the claim,” Justice Matthews Nduma said.

Mr Mwaura told the court that KICC had suspended him from work and accelerated his disciplinary hearing so as to facilitate the termination of his employment.

On March 28, 2022, sought off days to undergo surgery and stated that he had left one Mr Luvale to act in his office.

He stated that on coming back on May 13, 2022, he was suspended for failing to hand over his duties properly before taking the sick leave and for failing to respond to emails.

He describes his suspension as malicious after he allegedly failed to process a payment of $55,000 (Sh7.2 million) to Dubois Pelin and Associates, an entertainment strategist company after being instructed to do so by KICC chief executive.

He responded to the CEO saying that the payment could not be processed as no documentation on record showed how the services of Messrs Dubois were undertaken.

