KQ eyes revenue in drone pilots licence

By BONFACE OTIENO

The airline had initially said that it will charge Sh180,000 for a month-long course for one to obtain a Remote Pilot License.

The carrier has for a long time been relying on travellers as the main source of revenue but it is now looking at new areas of investment.

Hundreds of drone pilots seeking to obtain a Remote Pilot License (RPL) with Kenya Airways #ticker:KQ will pay less if they book the course during this Easter festivities in a new plan by the carrier to rev up its revenue.

This means that a three-week training will go at Sh114,750 if the discount is factored in. The charges also exclude the cost of obtaining a Class 3 aviation medical exam which costs about Sh10,000.

“This three weeks course prepares you to obtain the Remote Pilot Licence issued by Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA),” said KQ.

The carrier has for a long time been relying on travellers as the main source of revenue but it is now looking at new areas of investment with an eye on Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs).

This is after the KCAA legalised the use of drones in the country, triggering what is shaping up to be a commercial drone delivery race.

