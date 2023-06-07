Companies KRA demands Sh144m tax from subsidiary of tyre firm Sameer

By SAM KIPLAGAT

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) is demanding Sh144 million in tax from a subsidiary of tyre distributor Sameer Africa.

The company reveals in its annual report for the year ended December 2022 the unnamed subsidiary is facing two assessments from the taxman but the firm had raised an objection with the commissioner of domestic taxes.

The firm said should the appeal be rejected, the firm will be forced to pay additional tax, interest and penalties estimated at Sh144 million.

“Based on legal and tax advice, the directors believe that the defence against the action will be successful,” the report stated.

Sameer Africa further revealed that the company has several ongoing legal cases estimated at Sh38 million.

The company recently revealed that it is seeking to raise Sh879 million from the sale of 3.75 acres amid liquidity challenges.

