KRA loses Sh5.6bn fight with Coca-Cola bottlers

The Coca-Cola logo is unveiled at the Coca-Cola Complex in Upper Hill, Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By JOSEPH WANGUI

More by this Author Summary The dispute involved the question of whether the soft drink company should pay taxes on costs incurred during washing and sanitising of returned bottles.

KRA was demanding tax arrears, penalties and interest for the period 2006 to 2009 relating to excise tax on returnable containers.

The taxman had moved to the top court after three judges of the Court of Appeal overturned a High Court decision dated October 26, 2012, which allowed KRA to levy tax on returnable containers.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has lost a historical case involving a Sh5.6 billion tax dispute with local Coca Cola bottlers after the Supreme Court declined a request to reopen the litigation that started over 10 years ago.

KRA wanted the top court to review decision to dismiss the case.

But judges rejected the request and upheld an earlier decision dated September 22, 2021 on grounds that reopening the dispute, which started in 2012, is not only unconscionable but also insensitive and cruel.

“We note that the dispute commenced in the High Court in October 2012, ten years ago, then moved to the Court of Appeal, over nine years ago in July 2013,” said a five-judge bench presided by Chief Justice Martha Koome.

“To start the case all over again, for no fault of the respondents, is not only unconscionable but also insensitive and cruel.”

The dispute involved the question of whether the soft drink company should pay taxes on costs incurred during washing and sanitising of returned bottles.

KRA was demanding tax arrears, penalties and interest for the period 2006 to 2009 relating to excise tax on returnable containers.

It had sued Coca-Cola’s local franchises -Mount Kenya Bottlers, Rift Valley Bottlers, Nairobi Bottlers and Kisii Bottlers.

The taxman had moved to the top court after three judges of the Court of Appeal overturned a High Court decision dated October 26, 2012, which allowed KRA to levy tax on returnable containers.

The Supreme Court judges unanimously held that KRA has not only been “injudicious (in the dispute) but also brazen” in flouting the directions of the court’s Deputy Registrar.

The court also ruled that KRA had not taken the matter with the seriousness deserved. Other judges in the bench include Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu and Justices Mohammed Ibrahim, Njoki Ndung'u, and William Ouko.

