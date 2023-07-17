Companies KTDA board picks new chair to replace 'ousted' David Ichoho

By BONFACE OTIENO

The board of Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) has appointed Enos Njeru as its chairman following the exit of David Ichoho last week.

Mr Ichoho, who has been the board chairman since June 2021 after the ouster of the previous office holder, claimed to have been coerced to sign a resignation letter before the end of his contract in June 2024.

He rushed to court to block his ouster by current board members, chief executive Wilson Muthaura and company secretary Matthews Odero.

The High Court on Wednesday temporarily suspended his removal but reverted the order on Friday to allow Mr Ichoho to prove why he challenged his ouster. The decision has allowed the KTDA board to pick his replacement.

Mr Njeru, a certified public accountant, will serve for a term of three years effective Monday, July 17.

He has been a KTDA board member since 2021, representing zone six, comprising tea factories in Embu County.

"In line with our commitment to progress, I will champion a comprehensive tea reforms agenda. Our industry is not immune to change and we must adapt to remain competitive and sustainable," said Mr Njeru in a statement Monday, accepting his appointment.

