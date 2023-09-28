Companies Kua targets Sh295m SME investments

Kua Ventures plans to invest new Sh295 million ($2 million) by June next year. FILE PHOTO | POOL

By LINET OWOKO

Business advisory and credit provider Kua Ventures plans to invest new Sh295 million ($2 million) by June next year to enable entrepreneurs within its portfolio.

This follows the firm's new investment that saw it surpass Sh147 million ($1 million) after four rounds of funding over the last three years.

The firm's operations director, Madalena Santos, said it is committed to supporting more Kenyan small businesses to realise their social impact in job creation and poverty reduction.

"With more than Sh147 million investment already committed to supporting Kenyan SMEs, and an additional Sh295 million set aside to almost double the portfolio over the next 10 months, Kua Ventures is poised to positively impact the SME sector of the country," the official said.

