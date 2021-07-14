Companies Local firm to assess books of Auditor General

Auditor General Nancy Gathungu. PHOTO | NMG

By EDWIN MUTAI

More by this Author Summary Parliament has handed a Sh18.5 million tender to audit the Auditor-General to Ronalds LLP, wrestling the lucrative contract from consultancy PKF Kenya.

The National Assembly picked Ronalds LLP, a local audit firm to scrutinise the books of Auditor-General for financial years 2018/19 and 2019/20.

Ronalds LLP will also audit the Mortgage and Car Loan Scheme of the office of Auditor General Nancy Gathungu for the financial year 2015/16 when the scheme was established.

Parliament has picked “M/s Ronalds Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) to provide audit services for the Auditor-General’s books and mortgage and car loan scheme at a total cost of Sh18,469,520 after beating eight contestants”.

Consultancy PKF Kenya, which audited Auditor-General’s books for four financial years, returned a financial bid of Sh21,229,450 for the audit of 2018/19 and 2019/20.

PKF Kenya landed a Sh41.2 million tender to audit the Auditor-General books that had remained unaudited for four financial years. The National Assembly had picked PKF Kenya in June 2020 to audit books of Auditor-General for financial years 2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17 and 2017/18.

Article 226(4) of the Constitution provides that the accounts of the Office of Auditor-General shall be audited by a professionally qualified accountant appointed by the National Assembly.

In the latest bids, eight firm showed interest with two making it to the last stage of technical and financial evaluation.

“The tender was adverstised on February 19, 2021 through open tender. Eight firms responded by submitting their bids. Five firms were disqualified at the preliminary stage, one was disqualified at the second stage while two firms were responsive to the technical requirements of the request for proposal having scored above the set pass mark of 75 percent,” The National Assembly Clerk Michael Sialai said, adding that PKF Kenya scored 88.375 percent while Ronalds LLP scored 88.75 percent.