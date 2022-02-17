Companies Longhorn reports Sh15m profit on schools reopening

Longhorn Publishers Group Managing Director Maxwell Wahome. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By Edna Mwenda

More by this Author Summary The improved earnings was driven by higher sales which more than tripled to Sh960.9 million amid increased purchase of books and other learning materials.

The company added that despite the prolonged closure of schools in Uganda from March 2020 to last month due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it still managed to supply over 23,000 books to public primary schools in that market.

Longhorn’s operating expenses increased by 65 percent to Sh236.1 million, mainly attributed to the reinstatement of staff benefits that had been cut as a response to the pandemic’s economic crisis.

Longhorn Publishers Plc recorded a net profit of Sh15 million in the year ended December, reversing a net loss of Sh145.3 million a year earlier.

The improved earnings was driven by higher sales which more than tripled to Sh960.9 million amid increased purchase of books and other learning materials. The company did not say whether it will pay a dividend.

“Across our various markets, we have seen a gradual improvement in the trading environment which supported the overall positive half-year performance of the Group,” Longhorn said in a statement.

“In Kenya, the government’s support for uninterrupted learning in schools, the new school calendar year in July 2021 and a gradual economic recovery drove the recovery of sales in our largest market.”

The company added that despite the prolonged closure of schools in Uganda from March 2020 to last month due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it still managed to supply over 23,000 books to public primary schools in that market.

Longhorn’s operating expenses increased by 65 percent to Sh236.1 million, mainly attributed to the reinstatement of staff benefits that had been cut as a response to the pandemic’s economic crisis.

Selling and distribution costs also rose but at a relatively slower pace compared to revenue, resulting in improved margins.

Finance costs reduced by 31 per cent to Sh64.6 million on account of a 22.3 percent reduction in borrowings to Sh914.3 million.

The company said it reduced its debt load as cash flows increased from higher collections from customers.

In the first half of the financial year, Longhorn saw additional title approvals in the market for the competency-based curriculum (CBC) Grade 6 and set books in Kenya, 51 secondary titles in Uganda and 9 titles in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

“We are now looking forward to a major launch of the revised Kamusi Kuu in Tanzania, approvals for CBC Grade 7 and complementary titles in Kenya and several titles in Cameroon,” said Longhorn.

[email protected]