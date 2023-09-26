Companies M-Pesa deal to hand ward in Kisumu health centre

Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o at a past event. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By ELIZABETH OJINA

About 10,000 people are set to benefit from a range of health services in Seme after M-Pesa Foundation invested Sh16 million to construct a mother and child complex at Ratta Health Centre in Kisumu county.

Construction and select equipping of the Maternal, Child and Neonatal complex and refurbishment of the existing labour room, delivery room and post-natal room will provide a conducive environment for mothers to deliver and enable the facility to provide better services to more women.

The unit will also provide a variety of critical services such as outpatient care, maternity care, comprehensive clinic care, and laboratory services.

Kisumu governor Anyang Nyong'o said that will support teenage mothers who still want to continue their education.

"Many girls who are mothers are facing difficult circumstances. With this facility in Ratta, girls can leave their children and go to school," said Governor Nyong'o.

Prof Nyong'o added that the complex will not only provide critical services but also act as a hub for several health facilities in North Seme Ward, strengthening the primary care network.

M-Pesa Foundation Senior Program Manager Henry Kilonzo said the investment will help in purchasing medical equipment that shall see each room equipped to standard, and the planting of 100 tree seedlings towards environmental conservation.

