Companies Machakos University, Sidian Bank in loans, internship deal

Sidian Bank chief executive officer Chege Thumbi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By KABUI MWANGI

More by this Author

Sidian Bank and Machakos University have announced a partnership to advance education and foster innovation through provision of financial and digital solutions to students and staff members.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) is also aimed at unlocking internship, attachment as well as employment opportunities for Machakos University students.

Read: Centum sells Sidian Bank for Sh4.3bn to Nigerian lender

The lender says it is riding on its technology and expertise to introduce solutions designed to reshape and streamline the university’s financial operations.

"We are excited to collaborate with Machakos University and we are keen on enhancing the academic experience for students and university employees alike,” said Simon Mwangi, head of government and institutional banking at Sidian.

The lender focuses on low-value credit facilities which it extends mostly to small and medium enterprises as well as to individuals.

The bank, which prides itself in operating 43 branches countrywide, also offers its customers other tailor-made solutions such as insurance services as well as digital banking.

Sidian said that the partnership underscores its dedication to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives and noted that it emphasises its role in driving impactful social projects in conjunction with the institution.

“By harnessing the collective strengths of Sidian Bank and Machakos University, this collaboration serves as a compelling example of the potential inherent in Public-Private Partnerships. The potential for this partnership not only enhances the university's financial ecosystem but also the broader education sector in Kenya,” said Sidian.

Machakos University Vice Chancellor Prof Joyce Agalo noted that the cooperation would help revolutionise financial efficiency at the institution.

Read: Why we sold Sidian Bank to Nigerian lender at a loss

“We believe that by leveraging Sidian Bank's expertise and resources, we will usher in a new era of financial efficiency, literacy, and innovation that will benefit our entire university community," she stated.

→ [email protected]