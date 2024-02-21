Companies Moringa School deal with Safaricom, M-Pesa to boost Africa developers

M-Pesa Africa managing director Sitoyo Lopokoiyit on January 12, 2024. PHOTO | BILLY OGADA | NMG

By KABUI MWANGI

More by this Author

Multidisciplinary coding school Moringa has inked a deal with Safaricom and M-Pesa Africa to provide digital Application Programming Interface (API) training and certification to techies across the continent.

In a statement, the trio said the initiative is tailored for individuals looking to learn, develop and build products integrated into digital solutions such as M-Pesa, and that it aims at spurring innovation and fast-tracking the growth of the M-Pesa ecosystem.

“It also seeks to address a skills shortfall within the continent where limited availability of developers has led to a talent war between bigger players while leaving SMEs and micro-SMEs unable to access affordable talent that would empower them to take advantage of growing smartphone and digital payments usage,” reads the statement in part.

According to the communiqué, the partnership will feature a bespoke Moringa School curriculum for the M-Pesa mini-apps, which enable businesses and organisations to embed their mobile platforms within the M-Pesa super app.

“Delivered through a blended learning model combining both online and offline elements, the programme promises to make high-level tech education accessible to developers across Africa,” said the three firms.

“This approach is expected to significantly bridge the existing skill gap, placing M-Pesa developers at the forefront of technological innovation.”

Developers who will successfully complete the training will be awarded certification to acknowledge their acquired expertise and contribute to their professional development, in an aspect that is anticipated to raise the standards and competitiveness of the M-Pesa ecosystem.

The programme is open for application to both self and group-sponsored learners.

While hailing the deal, M-Pesa Africa managing director Sitoyo Lopokoiyit said the skills developed will accelerate the growing uptake of smartphones and digital financial solutions in the continent.

“We are partnering with Moringa School to train more developers across the continent in API and mobile app development. These skills are critical with the growing uptake of smartphones and digital financial solutions, and will empower more businesses and especially SMEs to bring their products and solutions to these digital ecosystems such as the M-PESA Super App,” said Lopokoiyit.

→ [email protected]