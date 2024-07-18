MP petitions KPA over Dongo Kundu SEZ land grab claims

Mombasa Women Representative ZamZam Mohammed has petitioned the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) over claims that a portion of land apportioned for the Dongo Kundu Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Mombasa has been grabbed.

This just weeks before the completion of a Sh1.4 billion compensation and relocation of the 1,648 people displaced by the project.

“KPA owns approximately 3,000 acres of land in the Dongo Kundu area. It is my understanding that the said property has been allocated to various persons.

“The purpose of this letter is to make a request for information in respect to the allocation (s) of the said property to the various persons and or beneficiaries,” Ms Mohammed said.

“This request is for a detailed list of persons and or beneficiaries allocated various portions of the said property.

The acreage and or size/portion of the property that has been allocated and the price/stand premium and or beneficiaries allocated,” she added.

The MP claimed she had information on those illegally allocated land.

“The request is based on among other sections 4,5 and 8 of the Access of Information Act 2016 and the said Act generally,” the MP said and vowed to move to court if KPA doesn’t not provide the information by the end of this month.

“Kindly let me have a substantive response to this within 15 days of this letter,” Ms Mohammed said.

KPA’s communication department confirmed that the agency had received Ms Mohammed’s letter on the allegations and promised to respond ‘soon’.

In April, the government established a settlement scheme in the Mbuta location in Likoni Sub-county to relocate hundreds of people living within Dongo Kundu Special Economic Zone to pave the way for the implementation of the project.