Companies Muturi gets more time in GlaxoSmithKline exit suit

By SAM KIPLAGAT

Attorney General Justin Muturi has been granted more time to respond to a suit by a former employee of GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) who wants to block government agencies from clearing the multinational as it seeks to exit the country.

Justice Anna Mwaure granted Mr Muturi seven days to file his response in a case filed by Pauline Wambui, who was sacked by the company four years ago.

Ms Wambui says in the petition before the Employment and Labour relations court that GSK has announced plans to exit Kenya this month and adopt a distributor-led model to supply its products.

Mr Muturi via a State counsel said his office had not been served with the court papers. He said seven days would be sufficient to file the response.

The former GSK medical sales representative says in the application that the multinational might leave the country quietly, defeating her compensation case.

She said the company has sought clearance from various government bodies including the Kenya Revenue Authority, the Pharmacy and Poisons Board, and the Registrar of Companies.

“That upon their exit, all the persons to whom they owe obligations like those with pending cases in court will be left destitute without the assurance of redress,” she said in the application.

Ms Wambui has filed a separate petition at the High Court seeking to compel GSK to deposit more than Sh100 million in court, as a condition to be allowed to exit Kenya.

She says she was employed as a medical sales representative on a permanent basis in April 2011, earning a salary of Sh262,000 and was fired on August 8, 2018, for allegedly whistleblowing on alleged malpractices in the Kenyan office.

She has sued the pharmaceutical giant for unfair termination after being accused of falsifying calls in one of her roles.

The case will be mentioned on March 21 to confirm whether the Attorney General has responded.

