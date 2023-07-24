Companies Nairobi Women's Hospital founder regains control

Nairobi Women’s Hospital in Mombasa. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT

By DOMINIC OMONDI

The founder of Nairobi Women's Hospital has regained full ownership of the medical facility after the competition watchdog approved his acquisition of the 75 percent stake from an American Private Equity Fund.

Dr Sam Maina Thenya, a gynaecologist who founded Nairobi Women's Hospital at age 31, owned 25 percent of the hospital while the rest belonged to Evacare Group, an American private equity fund.

On Monday, the Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) approved the unconditional acquisition of Evercare's stake by Dr Maina in Healthlink Management Limited, Nairobi Women's controlling firm.

“This approval has been granted based on the finding that the transaction is unlikely to negatively impact competition in the market for the provision of health care services by private hospitals in Kenya, nor elicit negative public interest concerns,” said CAK in a statement.

The approval returns the hospital into the fold of Dr Maina, an entrepreneur who is also involved in the real estate business, specifically leasing.

On the other end, it reduces Evacare’s footprint in Kenya’s private hospitals. Evacare also has investments in Avenue Group Hospital, Ladnan Hospital, and Metropolitan Hospital.

CAK noted that the merger will not negatively affect competition for the provision of healthcare services by private hospitals as the transaction only involves an increase in shareholding in Nairobi Women’s Hospital by an existing shareholder.

“Premised on the foregoing, the authority determined that the proposed transaction will not lead to substantial lessening or prevention of competition in the market for the provision of health care services by private hospitals in Kenya or any part of Kenya,” the CAK stated.

