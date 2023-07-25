Companies Naivas eyes two more branches in race to hit 100

By BONFACE OTIENO

Naivas supermarket is set to open two more branches in less than a month’s time as it ups its expansion drive and battle for market share growth against its closest rivals in the country.

The first outlet will be opened in Malindi near the airport this week on Friday while the second store will be opened in Kakamega before the end of August.

The two outlets will add to another store that was opened by the retailer on Saturday last week at the newly built Kisii Naivas Mall opposite St. Vincent Pastoral Center, a space that was previously occupied by Kisii Hotel.

The upcoming stores will raise the retailer’s branch network across the country to 98 as it races to reach 100 stores.

“After the opening of the Kisii store, we are also planning to open Malindi and Kakamega branches in a month’s time as we race towards hitting the 100-store mark,” said Naivas chief commercial officer Willy Kimani during the opening of the Kisii store.

He said the three outlets will offer packaged food, fresh vegetables, and fast-moving consumer goods such as beverages.

The retailer has been on an aggressive expansion drive in the last few months, taking up prime space vacated by rivals and also new strategic locations.

Besides the two new outlets lined up by the retailer in the next couple of weeks plus the Kisii branch that was opened over the weekend, Naivas also opened a new branch along Kiambu road in April this year.

Established in 1990, Naivas has grown to become the largest supermarket chain in the country. It had offered employment opportunities to 8,000 people as of June 2022.

Its growth came amid stumbles by its rivals such as Nakumatt Holdings, Uchumi Supermarkets and Tuskys, which went bankrupt due to large debt or mismanagement.

Naivas Limited made a profit of Sh2.1 billion in the nine months ended March. The company’s expansion comes at a time when Mauritian conglomerate IBL Group is leading a consortium to buy a controlling 51 percent stake in the retailer.

