Companies Naivas, Jumia partner to offer home deliveries

By PETER MBURU

Top retail chain Naivas Supermarket has partnered with e-commerce firm Jumia to enable shoppers in the vicinity of the retailer’s Prestige Plaza outlet to buy goods from the comfort of their homes.

In the partnership deal signed on Monday, shoppers will use Jumia’s network for home deliveries.

The deal offers residents of Community Area, Hurlingham, Mbagathi, Kileleshwa and Lavington an opportunity to shop at Naivas Food Market Prestige on Ngong Road using the Jumia Food application.

“This new development is an important step towards realising Naivas’ mission and especially with the changing environment in the retail sector as shoppers now want to make fewer trips to the stores.

“Our aim is to serve Kenyans at every possible opportunity by providing a mobile experience that makes it easy for them to acquire products as quickly as possible at their own convenience,” said Naivas chief commercial officer, Willy Kimani.

Naivas plans to roll out similar deals across its 70 outlets in the country.

“This partnership allows our consumers to save time and money, since most of their daily household needs are available at the click of a button. The partnership will enable shoppers a contact-free shopping experience as we ensure that everything the consumer wants is delivered to their doorstep,” said Kenneth Oyolla, the chief commercial officer at Jumia Kenya.

The two firms join a trend in which retailers and restaurants have been partnering with logistics companies to ease delivery of goods especially coming in the wake of movement restrictions imposed to slow down the spread of the global coronavirus pandemic. Naivas has a similar deal with online delivery firm Glovo.

Both Naivas and Jumia target to ride on increased online shopping to ease shoppers experience with the option for delivery to their doorsteps.