Companies NBK signs up to the UN Global Compact

National Bank of Kenya Managing Director Paul Russo. NMG PHOTO

By KABUI MWANGI

The National Bank of Kenya (NBK) has signed a pact to adhere to the United Nations Global Compact provisions, stamping its commitment to ethical and responsible business practices.

With the signing, NBK has committed to upholding and protecting human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption principles in the course of its business dealings.

As a signatory to the compact, NBK will be required to submit an annual Communication on Progress (COP) report, demonstrating the steps taken towards achieving the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact.

NBK managing director Paul Russo affirmed that the bank’s participation in the Compact will strengthen its commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

“As NBK, we are particularly keen to take strategic action on SDG 6 by ensuring equitable access to safe and affordable drinking water for all through our recently launched Water, Sanitation and Hygiene program that supports SMEs investment in the sector." said Russo (above).

Global Compact Network Kenya Executive Director Judy Njino applauded the bank on the move, noting that the financial sector is set to play a major role in the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.