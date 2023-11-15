Companies Lawyer who exited four listed firms joins NCBA

Kathryne Maundu.

By PATRICK ALUSHULA

NCBA Group has tapped Kathryne Maundu as the new company secretary, weeks after she exited four listed firms including Safaricom.

The lender’s Chief Executive Officer John Gachora has communicated to staff about the entry of Ms Maundu who is awaiting regulatory clearance.

“It gives me great pleasure to officially welcome Kathryne Maundu who joins as the group company secretary, subject to regulatory approvals,” said Mr Gachora in a communication seen by the Business Daily.

Ms Maundu quit her role as company secretary in East African Breweries PLC, BAT Kenya and Eaagads Limited on October 23. She had left Safaricom on September 30, 2023.

She joined BAT board as a company secretary in June 2020, EABL in March 2020 and Safaricom in February 2016. She had been at the Eaagads board since 2019.

Ms Maundu had last month told the Business Daily that she was exiting the four firms to free up some time for herself.

“I want to take a bit of a step back and provide my services to one account. I am still debating about which industry," she said in October.

She is an advocate of the High Court, a certified public secretary and an accredited governance auditor with the Institute of Certified Secretaries of Kenya.

Until the end of October, she worked as a partner at Stamford Corporate Services LLP, offering the services of an outsourced company secretary to entities in diverse sectors.

She previously worked at Deloitte, where she rose from an associate in 2004 to a consultant, assistant manager and manager before exiting nine years later as a senior manager to be a partner at Stamford Corporate Services LLP.

