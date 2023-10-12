Companies New KCC negotiates with staff as strike looms

The New KCC has started negotiations to avert a strike by its workers who issued a 21-day notice on September 29.

The company met Kenya Union of Commercial Food and Allied Workers (KUCFAW) officials at the Federation of Kenya Employers offices on Wednesday, where the two sides agreed on the way to address concerns raised by New KCC workers and planned a further meeting on October 17.

The workers issued the strike notice following failed attempts to get the attention of New KCC management regarding a number of issues.

After the meeting, the parties agreed that medical cover for unionisable staff will be finalised by Friday, October 13, and that the management would consult further on a payment plan for the sacco and pension remittances and report back to the joint meeting on October 17.

They also agreed that employees will get PPEs in three batches between December 1, 2023, and February 1, 2024.

New KCC indicated that bank remittances had been updated, and the union would confirm any penalties to employees over late remittances.

On transfer allowances, the money would be disbursed by Thursday October 12 while for positions where staff have been in acting capacity for more than six months, the same "will be filled through a competitive internal recruitment process.”

