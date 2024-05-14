New KCC starts search for managing director

New Kenya Cooperative Creameries (KCC) has started the search for a new managing director to replace outgoing boss Nixon Sigey who bows out after three three-year terms since January 2015.

In an advert posted on its website, New KCC says it is seeking an individual with an outstanding track record in business leadership.

“The ideal candidate should have a proven ability to deliver results, be a visionary and innovative thinker, and have the capacity to build a dynamic and high-performing management team,” said the firm.

The qualifying candidate will oversee the day-to-day management and provide strategic leadership and implement long-term strategies and business plans.

The departing MD is credited with building production lines in Eldoret, Dandora and Nyahururu while paying farmers the highest price in the history of the processor. Mr Sigey took over from Kipkirui Langat in 2015 after the latter had served two terms at the State-owned entity.

At the height of Mr Sigey’s final contract renewal in 2020, he fought and won a court case filed to challenge the extension of his term beyond the allowable two terms. A New KCC managing director is allowed to hold office for a term of three years and is eligible for re-appointment only once, subject to satisfactory performance.

In January this year, disclosures by the Public Service Commission on the status of compliance with the values and principles of the Constitution indicated that New KCC had 492 employees on payroll but they were not captured in the staff register.