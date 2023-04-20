Companies New twist in the fight for unfrozen Sh2.6 billion

By SAM KIPLAGAT

The fight for the control of $19.4 million (Sh2.6 billion) that had been frozen over suspicion of card fraud syndicate, Thursday, took a new twist with the filing of a new petition.

This is after a woman from the southeast Asian nation of Laos sought a refund of millions that have been paid out to various law firms through court orders.

An order freezing the money was lifted last September after the Assets Recovery Agency (ARA) withdrew the application seeking to forfeit the money to the government.

But since then, several people among them three Kenyans, a Frenchman – Gregory Schmidt and Ms Monthida Rashi from Laos lay claim to the billions.

Ms Rashi said in the suit the money belongs to Kiwipay Kenya Ltd and the firm has been slapped with exaggerated legal fees and other consultancy charges amounting to $3.8 million, which is approximately Sh500 million.

“That this honourable court suspends all other monetary transactions sanctioned by court vide orders obtained by aforesaid firms of advocates relating to the nominal defendant (Kiwipay Kenya Ltd),” she said.

Last month, the High Court ordered Kiwipay Kenya to pay Rene & Hans Advocates LLP $2.5 million (about Sh337 million) for acting on behalf of Stephen Maina Njenga, Solomon Joseph Maina and Felix Rantuu Lekishe, who challenged their alleged removal as shareholders and directors of the firm.

