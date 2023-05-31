Companies NHC’s Sh34m information system tender cancelled

Complete units constructed by the National Housing Corporation as the government affordable houses project. FILE PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI | NMG

By CAROLINE WANJUGU

More by this Author

The procurement board has nullified a Sh33.9 million tender awarded by the National Housing Corporation (NHC) to set up a building information modeling (BIM) System.

In allowing the review, the Public Procurement Administrative Review Board (PPARB), noted that the evaluation committee should not look outside of the evaluation criteria that has been set in the tender document to establish whether or not a tender is responsive.

“For all of the foregoing, the Board finds that the applicant’s tender was not fairly evaluated at the technical evaluation stage. Accordingly, this ground of review succeeds and is allowed,” the Board said in its decision.

On February 7, 2023, The NHC advertised a tender for the supply, installation, configuration, and commissioning of a BIM system.

Two Companies, Hi-CAD Africa and ADCC International East Africa Limited were the only two bidders that responded.

After evaluating the tenders the NHC issued a notification of intention to award to Hi-CAD Africa Limited at its tender sum of Sh33,951,489.38.

Frustrated by this decision, ADCC International filed the present review before PPARB. Its tender was found unresponsive at the technical evaluation stage.

ADCC International told the Board that the notification of award has six reasons as to why its tender was found unresponsive, reasons that were not within the criterion laid down in the tender document.

The firm also said the tender evaluation was not fairly done as upon conducting its self-evaluation, it garnered 92 marks as compared to the 36 marks awarded at the technical evaluation stage.

The NHC told the Board that ADCC was disqualified at the technical evaluation stage after it failed to show evidence of the installation, configuration and training of any organisation on the use of a Building Information Modelling (BIM) System.

The NHC insisted that ADCC International had failed to attain the 70 marks passmark for qualification.

The Procurement Board also ordered NHC to readmit ADCC International into the tendering process and evaluate its tender from the technical evaluation stage.

→ [email protected]