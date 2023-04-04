Companies NHIF begins search for new chief as Peter Kamunyo exits

By KABUI MWANGI

The National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) has kicked off the search for a new chief executive officer to replace Peter Kamunyo, whose term ends next week.

The health insurer posted on its official Twitter handle the advert inviting applications that will run until April 26.

“The CEO will serve on contract for a term of three years and may be eligible for re-appointment for a final term subject to acceptable performance,” said NHIF.

The insurer said that the person would be responsible for providing leadership in developing and implementing the strategic plan and effective management of resources to achieve its mandate.

Mr Kamunyo took over the helm at the State parastatal on April 14, 2020, in a search that lasted two years, with the position having been re-advertised. His three-year term ends next week.

The Fund has also advertised vacancies in six other senior management positions, including directors of beneficiary and provider management and financial and corporate services.

Others are the corporation secretary, who will double up as the director of legal services, and the directors of ICT and internal audit.

“The directors will serve on contract for a term of five years and may be eligible for the re-appointment subject to acceptable performance,” said NHIF.

