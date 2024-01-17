Old Mutual risks liquidation over Sh482m helicopter claim

Old Mutual General Insurance Kenya Limited is facing a liquidation suit over a $3 million (Sh481.5 million) claim from a privately-owned air charter company whose helicopter had an accident in 2022.

Tropic Air Limited, which operates a fleet of Cessna aircraft and helicopters, has issued a 21-day notice to Old Mutual to pay the amount as claims for compensating the third parties that were affected by the accident or risk liquidation.

“Take notice that failure to pay the afore-stated amount shall result in Tropic Air Limited filing for a liquidation order against your company,” said the Nanyuki-based firm in a January 10 notice to Old Mutual.

