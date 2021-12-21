Companies Missing Nyama Mama owner appears amid Sh520m fraud lawsuit

Jay and Ninaa Shanghavi, Founders Good Earth Group. PHOTO | COURTESY

By SAM KIPLAGAT

A director of popular Nyama Mama Restaurant Tuesday presented herself before a Nairobi court two weeks after she went missing over claims of fraudulently obtaining over half-a-billion shillings from a local bank.

Ms Ninaa Shanghavi was taken to court in a wheelchair with an oxygen tank and a nurse in tow. She denied fleeing the country to escape arrest but said she had travelled abroad and later sought treatment over an undisclosed ailment.

Ms Ninaa presented medical reports from Aga Khan Hospital and asked the court to free her on bail after she denied the charges.

She and her spouse Jayesh Shanghavi are accused of obtaining a Sh520 loan million from Victoria Commercial Bank, after failing to deliver security on debt as promised.

The charges stated that the couple and their company Good Earth (Group) Ltd induced the lender to execute a charge over an apartment in Nairobi to secure a loan of Sh520 million.

They allegedly committed the offence between December 10, 2018, and November 23, 2020. Good Earth Ltd is the company behind Nyama Mama, Blue Door, Yao and Deli and Bakery. Mr Shanghavi, who denied the charge earlier, is out on bail.

The prosecution opposed her release on bail saying she has not demonstrated goodwill even after being informed that a warrant for her arrest had been issued.

The court ordered her to be escorted to Kenyatta National Hospital where she will be treated, awaiting bail ruling.

She will be under the supervision of the officer in charge of Lang’ata Women prison.

Court documents show that the duo, who are directors of Good Earth Group Limited, which comprises of various high-end restaurants and a bar in Nairobi County, obtained the amount on the premises that "the collateral to be issued was being processed and would be registered accordingly".

But even after the loans were extended to the business, the security- for an apartment on a property known as Crystal Edge- was never registered.

The court will rule on Thursday whether she will be released on bail.

