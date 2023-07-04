Companies Portland’s 900-acre land dispute back

Managing Director Kenya Railways Philip J. Mainga (left) Chairperson National Land Commission Gershom Otachi (centre) and East Africa Portland Cement PLC Managing Director Oliver Kirubai before the National Assembly Committee on Trade, Industry and Cooperatives on July 4, 2023. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By EDWIN MUTAI

Parliament has summoned Lands Cabinet Secretary Zachary Njeru to provide documents to prove the ownership of 900 acres that the East African Portland Cement Company (EAPCC) owns.

This is after the National Land Commission (NLC) told MPs that the Land PS had failed to respond to a request for documents to ascertain the true ownership of land in Machakos County.

The land, which EAPCC sold to Kenya Railways Corporation at Sh4.95 billion has since been encroached by squatters who have erected 250 permanent buildings including high-rise flats and 600 semi-permanent structures.

Appearing before the Trade and Industrialisation Committee, NLC chairperson Gershom Otachi said the commission wrote to the Ministry of Lands requiring documentation for LR 10424.

“The NLC sought information from the Ministry of Lands, which is the custodian of documents but has not received a response,” said Mr Otachi.

“The commission also wrote on May 24, 2023, to the EAPCC seeking details of the parcel of land. We have equally not received a response.”

Committee chairperson James Gakuya said Mr Njeru and Lands PS Nixon Korir must appear before it on July 13 to shed light on the true ownership of the EAPCC land.

The committee is inquiring how the land changed hands from the original owner to EAPCC, Kenya Railways and a group of individuals who have laid claim.

Mr Otachi appeared before the committee alongside EAPCC managing director Oliver Kirubai and Kenya Railways managing director Philip Mainga.

“We want to get to the bottom of this matter and help EAPCC to dispose of some of its assets so that they can raise funds to meet its operations,” Mr Gakuya said.

Mr Kirubai told the committee that EAPCC is the true owner of LR 10424 measuring approximately 4,258 acres and has sold 900 acres to Kenya Railways which has already paid Sh4.95 billion.

He said the NLC had in 2014 confirmed that the land legally belongs to the EAPCC.

