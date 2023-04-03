Companies PR firm Creative Edge rebrands after merger with US firm

Creative Edge has changed its identity after partnering with US-based global agency FCB (Foote, Cone and Belding). FILE PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By KABUI MWANGI

Marketing communications agency Creative Edge has changed its identity after partnering with US-based global agency FCB (Foote, Cone and Belding) where the former will represent the latter as an affiliate in the country.

Following the deal, Creative Edge will now transition to Creative FCB with a target of positioning itself as the central base for the FCB Africa regional network.

Prior to the pact, Creative Edge was affiliated with American marketing communications firm VMLY&R.

Founded in 1995 as a Kenyan boutique design agency, Creative Edge has evolved through the years to become a fully operational marketing and advertising agency.

FCB, on the other hand, has over 150 years of integrated marketing communications experience, currently working with a team of over 8,000 staff across 80 countries.

It has been operating on the African continent for close to a century.

“This partnership will enable us to merge synergies and introduce even more cutting-edge solutions to our clients, take on more regional clientele, and consequently become that future-fit marketing communications partner that is fully cognisant of client dynamics in a post-Covid global economy,” stated Creative FCB CEO Prital Patel.

FCB Africa CEO Thabang Skwambane exuded confidence that the partnership will create dynamism and help the multinational gain an understanding of the local market.

“Creative FCB brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our network, perfectly capturing the rich and diverse cultural nuances of East Africa. With their innovative ideas, dynamic storytelling, and deep understanding of the local market, we are confident that they will elevate our clients' brands and deliver outstanding results,” said Mr Skwambane.

