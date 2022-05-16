Companies PrideInn Hotel opens luxury Mara camp

By Edna Mwenda

Local hospitality group PrideInn has opened a new hotel in Masai Mara as it moves to expand its footprint in the country.

The new facility in Narok County was acquired from Azure Mara Haven and rebranded as PrideInn Mara Camp.

“We are looking into expanding to all 47 counties within Kenya. At the moment, over the next three years, we have highlighted 10 counties where we want to establish our hotels and facilities,” said Hasnain Noorani, Group Managing director PrideInn.

The new establishment grows PrideInn’s establishments to seven with room capacity of over 700.

In 2020, the hotel chain signed a management contract with Azure, expanding its business beyond owning and running its properties. This saw it rebrand Azure hotel in Westlands to PrideInn Azure.

The group said it was banking on this model to help it expand its business locally.

PrideInn Mara Camp joins its luxury hotels PrideInn Paradise, PrideInn Flamingo in Mombasa and PrideInn Azure. Other facilities targetting business and leisure travellers include PrideInn hotels in Mombasa, Nyali and Diani.

The new Mara facility has 30 cottages and tents overlooking the Talek River river and a 70-seater deck restaurant.

“It will help us complete the tourism circuit. We now have beach, city and safari destinations presence,” said Mr Noorani, adding, “The entire camp is powered through solar lighting and heating. We have our own gardens where we plant our own fruits and vegetables.”

