Prime Bank Q1 profit flat at Sh1bn

Prime Bank’s net profit for the first quarter of trading ended March 2024 fell by 2.2 percent to Sh1.04 billion on reduced non-interest income.
The decline in net earnings from Sh1.04 billion posted in the preceding similar period came on the back of non-interest income, mainly earned from fees and commissions on loans and advances, dipping by 29.6 percent to Sh591.3 million from Sh839.7 million.
Net interest income, however, rose 6.7 percent to Sh1.67 billion as the loan book hit Sh55.28 billion at the end of March 2024 from Sh45.3 billion in a similar period last year.