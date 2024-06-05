PSC picks insider for CEO as Simon Rotich’s term ends

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has picked Paul Famba as its new chief executive, doubling up as the commission secretary, following the anticipated lapse of Dr Simon Rotich’s five-year term which commenced on August 1, 2019.

In a Wednesday notice signed by PSC chairperson Anthony Muchiri, the commission said the new appointee’s tenure will last five years from August 1.

“The Public Service Commission has appointed Mr Paul Famba as the secretary/chief executive officer of the Public Service Commission for a period of five years from August 1, 2024,” PSC said.

“The incoming CEO brings to the commission a wealth of experience as a career administrator, having served in senior positions in the government.”

Until his new appointment, Mr Famba served as the secretary of administration at the Interior Ministry. Other positions he has previously held include that of Assistant County Commissioner, Protocol Officer, Deputy County Commissioner as well as Director of Administration.

He holds a Master’s of Arts in Peace and Conflict Management from Kenyatta University and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Nairobi.

Mr Famba was among the 11 candidates shortlisted after PSC opened the search for the position in April. The interviews were conducted between May 22 and 23.