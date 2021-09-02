Companies Renegade to start direct Homa Bay, Nairobi flights

A Kisumu Airport Staff marshals an air plane during touchdown at Kisumu International Airport on October 10, 2017. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BONFACE OTIENO

More by this Author Summary Aviation firm Renegade Air Limited is set to start direct flights from Nairobi to Homa Bay next month, targeting travellers on that route which is not being served by any airline.

The company that introduced Nairobi-Kisumu flights last month said the new service to Homabay will originate from Wilson Airport once per day.

Passengers will pay an average fare of Sh7,000 for a one-way ticket to fly on the route that was previously served by Jetlite Air Limited.

Aviation firm Renegade Air Limited is set to start direct flights from Nairobi to Homa Bay next month, targeting travellers on that route which is not being served by any airline.

The company that introduced Nairobi-Kisumu flights last month said the new service to Homabay will originate from Wilson Airport once per day.

Passengers will pay an average fare of Sh7,000 for a one-way ticket to fly on the route that was previously served by Jetlite Air Limited.

“We are set to launch scheduled passenger flights to Homabay from Wilson Airport in Nairobi early next month,” the airline's sales and marketing manager Patrick Oketch told the Business Daily in an interview.

"There is no scheduled flight currently going to Homa Bay at the moment. Passengers currently heading to that route must drive all the way to Homabay upon arriving in Kisumu.”

He said the carrier will deploy a Cessna Caravan type of aircraft on the route.

The aircraft has the capacity to carry up to 12 passengers.

“This is also an opportunity for us to promote domestic tourism in the counties," said Mr Oketch.

The airline that mainly operates charter services and cargo is planning to launch the Homabay flights barely a month after it started passenger flights to Kisumu from its hub in Nairobi.

Passengers on the Kisumu routes are currently paying a one-month promotional fare of Sh4,600 on a one-way air ticket.

The other airlines that serve the Nairobi-Kisumu route include Kenya Airways, Jambojet, Safarilink, 748 Air Services and Fly540.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) first awarded the little-known carrier a three-year service licence in 2015 to operate 10 prime routes.

The agency said then that the airline had been cleared to operate on routes connecting Nairobi to main business and tourism destinations including Mombasa, Kisumu, Eldoret, Malindi, Lokichogio, Kigali, Marsabit, Loyengalani, Ileret, Kapese and Nariokotome.