Companies Retirement agency picks insider for CEO position

Former Retirement Benefits Authority (RBA) chief executive officer, Nzomo Mutuku. PHOTO | NMG

By KABUI MWANGI

More by this Author

The Retirement Benefits Authority (RBA) has confirmed Charles Machira as its substantive chief executive effective December 1, 2022.

He is taking over from Nzomo Mutuku who ended his term at the agency in June before passing on shortly thereafter.

Mutuku sat at the helm for slightly more than five years since his appointment in March 2017.

Mr Machira has been acting since March 1.

ALSO READ: RBA sets sights on system to protect pensioner wealth

“The Retirement Benefits Authority’s Board of Directors have appointed Mr Charles Machira as the Chief Executive Officer. The board said Mr Machira emerged as the successful candidate during the recently concluded interviews. His appointment takes effect from 1st December 2022,” the RBA said in a statement posted on the official website.

Machira previously worked as the regulator’s Managing Trustee of the Policy Holders Compensation Fund and as the Chief Manager, Research and Development.

Until his appointment as CEO, he served as the Chief Manager, Supervision.

Prior to joining the RBA, he had a stint at the Central Bank of Kenya where he worked in the Research Department.

He has also previously held key positions at the National Treasury including that of senior adviser, financial adviser and acting director, at the Financial and Sectoral Affairs Department. Machira holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and statistics from Moi University and a master’s in social protection finance.

He boasts more than 20 years of experience in the insurance and pensions sector. The CEO will be charged with providing strategic leadership in the regulation and supervision of the retirement benefits sector.

READ: Pensions regulator confirms Nzomo Mutuku as CEO

“The Chief Executive Officer has the overall responsibility for developing and implementing the strategic plan, effective management of resources towards the achievement of the Authority’s mandate, and the overall implementation of Board decisions,” said the RBA in the October notice that announced vacancy.

→ [email protected]