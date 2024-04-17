Rubis inks deal to operate National Oil in rescue plan

By  John Mutua

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

French oil multinational Rubis is set to become the strategic investor in National Oil Corporation of Kenya (NOC Kenya) in a deal aimed at reviving the struggling State-owned oil firm.

A government official privy to the matter told this publication that NOC Kenya and Rubis have already sealed the agreement and were at the end of last week awaiting the approval of Attorney-General Justin Muturi.

“The deal between Rubis and NOC Kenya is already agreed and is now on the AG’s (Attorney-General’s) table for approval,” said the official.

