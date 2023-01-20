Companies President Ruto names Duale's brother for Ketraco chair, kicks out Uhuru's pick

President William Ruto. PHOTO | POOL

By KABUI MWANGI

President William Ruto has picked Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale's brother to chair the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (Ketraco) board effective Friday after ousting his predecessor's pick.

Dr Ruto revoked the appointment of Brigadier (Rtd) David Azangu Ngaira in a gazette notice dated January 19 and named Abdi Bare Duale as the new chairman of the energy parastatal.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by paragraph 3 (a) of the Articles of Association of the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited, I, William Samoei Ruto, appoint Abdi Bare Duale to be the chairperson of Ketraco for a period of three years with effect from January 20, 2023," reads the notice.

"The appointment of Brig (Rtd) David Azangu Ngaira is revoked."

Mr Duale previously served as the chairman of the Kenya Leather Development Council after retired President Uhuru Kenyatta revoked his appointment to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) board in May 2018, and transferred him to the leather council.

He had been picked by former Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich to serve on the KRA board in June 2017, where he served for less than a year of his three-year term.

Mr Duale has also previously served as a board member of the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs).

He holds an MBA in International Trade from Edith Cowan University, Australia.

Since coming into power in September last year, President Ruto's administration has made several appointments in State parastatals, removing former President Kenyatta's picks and allies.

