Safaricom drops data charges for disabled job seekers in deal

By KABUI MWANGI

Safaricom has dropped data charges for users of the National Council for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD) career portal to lessen the burden for job seekers with special needs.

The telco has inked a partnership with the platform’s developer, Fuzu, to enable users to access job openings as well as submit applications without incurring data usage charges.

The NCPWD portal offers persons with disabilities access to job advertisements and online training to enhance their employability.

The portal also aids employers to easily identify and recruit persons with disabilities.

Safaricom chief executive Peter Ndegwa termed the initiative a testament to the telco’s commitment to diversity and inclusion.

“Safaricom is deeply committed to transforming lives and promoting digital inclusion. Through this project, we have made great strides in increasing the prospects of persons with disabilities in their search for economic empowerment through employment, and it is a testament to our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion,” he said in a statement.

The NCPWD platform, which has been live since November 2020, hosts more than 400 employers and 5,000 job candidates.

Safaricom, which says it has also used the portal for hiring and supported NCPWD by mobilising more employers to come on board, has been driving a campaign to encourage candidates to register and access the platform for job opportunities.

NCPWD executive director Harun Hassan applauded the partnership, saying it not only helps eliminate financial obstacles but also aids in rekindling the aspirations and potential of PWDs across Kenya.

“We are grateful for Safaricom’s commitment to fostering inclusivity and breaking down barriers for persons with disabilities. This partnership is a significant milestone in our shared mission to empower PWDs by enhancing access to employment and economic opportunities,” said Mr Hassan.

“We look forward to a future where PWDs are seamlessly integrated into the workforce, proving that disability is not a barrier to achievement.”

