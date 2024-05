Safaricom has maintained its dividend payout at Sh1.20 per share totalling Sh48.08 billion for the full year ended March as Ethiopia startup costs dragged its profit.

The telco has proposed a final dividend of Sh0.65, totalling Sh26.04 billion on the back of a 18.7 percent drop in net profit for the period to Sh42.66 percent.

Safaricom had paid an interim dividend of Sh0.55 billion, totalling to Sh22.04 billion.