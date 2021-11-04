Companies Safaricom ordered to release lawyer’s call logs after disappearance

Prof Wilson Hassan Nandwa who has been missing since Oct 28. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By JOSEPH WANGUI

The High Court has ordered Safaricom to produce call logs of lawyer Hassan Nandwa, who disappeared last month on October 28 in Nairobi’s city centre.

Justice Anthony Mrima ordered the telco to supply the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and produce before court the phone call and Base Transmitting Station (BTS) records and logs of Prof Nandwa.

The data should be from 9 am on October 28, 2021 to November 2, 2021 midnight.

The lawyer and Muslim scholar disappeared on October 28, hours after his client, ex-terror convict Elgiva Bwire also went missing following an abduction.

LSK informed court that the call data will enable them to trace the movement of the missing lawyer before he disappeared and shed light as to who may be holding him and his client.

It was stated that Safaricom has installed the National Surveillance, Communication and Control System which links all security agencies, making it easy to share information and direct operations.

LSK argued that the telecommunication firm has installed tamper-proof, high definition and ultra-high definition CCTV cameras in Mombasa and Nairobi that are connected to a national command and control room which is controlled by its agents and police.

“They are also in possession of mobile phone call log and messaging data and they can use these tools to assist in the tracing of the whereabouts of Mr Nandwa and Mr Bwire,” LSK said.

Justice Mrima issued the orders following an application filed by the LSK against the Inspector General of Police, Director Public Prosecution, Attorney General and Safaricom.

He said the court was satisfied that there is reasonable circumstantial evidence pointing to the high possibility that the missing lawyer and the ex-prisoner are likely to be in the custody of police or the police are aware of their whereabouts.

