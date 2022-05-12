Companies Safaricom posts second profit fall to Sh67 billion

By HELLEN GITHAIGA

Safaricom has posted a 1.7 percent drop in net profit to Sh67.49 billion in the first results that include its Ethiopian operations.

The telco’s net profit for the full year ended March 2022 is the second drop in a row after it posted a 6.8 percent profit drop last year, which was the first in nine years.

M-Pesa revenue jumped by 38.3 percent to Sh107.7 billion supported by the return to charging of transactions below Sh1,000 and improved business activity contributing to a 12.3 percent jump in service revenue to Sh281 billion.

Safaricom board has recommended a final dividend of Sh0.75 per share amounting to Sh30.04 billion, bringing the total payout for the year to Sh56 billion.

The telco had paid an interim dividend of Sh0.64 per ordinary share amounting to Sh25.64 billion.

